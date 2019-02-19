Lees Avenue highway ramp open for 1st time since 2013
Break out the confetti!
Good morning commuters!
There are probably a lot of tired people in Ottawa this morning, having been up late to watch the election results roll in.
Expect a line at your favourite coffee shop. By 5:30 a.m. I was already on my second cup.
The ramp from Lees Avenue to the eastbound Highway 417 is … after six and a half years … open again to general traffic.
There should be a parade.
Confetti.
Dancing.
Watch for a baby boom in nine months.
Have a great day.
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
