Lees Avenue highway ramp open for 1st time since 2013

Good morning commuters!

There are probably a lot of tired people in Ottawa this morning, having been up late to watch the election results roll in.

Expect a line at your favourite coffee shop. By 5:30 a.m. I was already on my second cup.

The ramp from Lees Avenue to the eastbound Highway 417 is … after six and a half years … open again to general traffic.

There should be a parade.

Confetti.

Dancing.

Watch for a baby boom in nine months.

Have a great day.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.