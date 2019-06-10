Construction squeezing Manotick-area intersection

Good morning commuters!

The city started overnight paving work last night at Bankfield Road and Prince of Wales Drive.

It's anticipated two more nights will be needed, weather permitting.

During this construction period Bankfield will be subject to temporary lane closures.

Crews got Highway 417 open again yesterday morning after closing it overnight Saturday to install the frame of the new Harmer Avenue pedestrian overpass.

The ramp from Lees to the eastbound 417 is set to reopen tomorrow after more than six years!

Really.

For real.

Have a good day!

And Vote.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.