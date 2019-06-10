Skip to Main Content
Construction squeezing Manotick-area intersection
Construction squeezing Manotick-area intersection

The city started overnight paving work last night at Bankfield Road and Prince of Wales Drive.

Work at Bankfield/Prince of Wales expected to wrap midweek

Bankfield and Prince of Wales is between Highway 416 and the Rideau River. (Kate Porter/CBC)

It's anticipated two more nights will be needed, weather permitting.

During this construction period Bankfield will be subject to temporary lane closures.   

Crews got Highway 417 open again yesterday morning after closing it overnight Saturday to install the frame of the new Harmer Avenue pedestrian overpass.

The ramp from Lees to the eastbound 417 is set to reopen tomorrow after more than six years!

Really.

For real.

Have a good day!

And Vote.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

