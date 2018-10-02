Good morning commuters!

Just as it was last week, we're faced with a rainy Tuesday. This is the worst possible scenario.

Tuesday is typically the busiest day of the week on the roads … and Ottawa seems to lose its mind when it rains.

So best of luck out there this morning.

Expect it to be slow. Leave early.

Get more than just your running lights on and beware of those late-season balding summer tires.

There's no new construction to warn you about.

Here's hoping the line-painting crews can get out to all the areas where resurfacing was done this year.

That said, they only repainted the sharrows on Wellington Street West in Hintonburg last week.

Have a great day!

