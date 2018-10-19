Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 19

Good morning commuters!

They still haven't done anything about that hellish double manhole cover pothole crater in the middle of the intersection of O'Connor and Slater streets.

They really should — it's dangerous to avoid and harmful to hit, even at very slow speeds.

Some stuff that is happening: Hydro Ottawa work along Elgin Street began a new phase on Thursday between Gilmour and Somerset streets.

Parking on both sides of Elgin is not permitted within these blocks until early November.



Carling Avenue will be reduced to one lane between Bayshore Drive and Holly Acres Road next week for construction.

There will be intermittent lane reductions from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., so during both commutes.



Elsewhere, Merivale Road will remain closed between Island Park Drive and Carling Avenue until Nov. 5, related to the 417 widening project.



Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.