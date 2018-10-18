Good morning commuters!

There was fluffy snow yesterday and flurries early this morning.

Now, I realize this might sound rich coming from a guy who still hasn't brought his mother-in-law's dock in at the cottage yet, but I think the time has come to swap out our tires for the winter ones.

It's certainly cold enough, and if your tires are like mine, they're probably not in the best shape for summer — let alone winter driving.

I have a stack of new ones waiting for me in Gloucester.

I just need to get my mechanic back from vacation.

No new construction to warn you about, apart from some overnight paving happening on Donald Street in Overbrook.

Have a great day!

