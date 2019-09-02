Remember these bridge and highway closures in the days ahead

Good morning commuters! Happy Friday.

Highway 417 closes tomorrow night between O'Connor Street and Carling Avenue to install the main span of the Harmer Avenue pedestrian bridge.

Lane reductions will start Saturday at 5 p.m., followed by the full closure at 6 p.m.

The eastbound on-ramps to the highway will be closed at Carling, Parkdale and Maitland avenues.

The westbound on-ramps to the highway will be closed at Bronson Avenue, Rochester Street, Parkdale, Lyon Street and O'Connor.

It should reopen by 11 a.m. Sunday.

Right after that, from noon to 8 p.m., Hawthorne Avenue will be closed to motorists between Colonel By Drive and Queen Elizabeth Drive for maintenance on Pretoria Bridge.

Pedestrians will be able to cross during this closure.

Today at 10 a.m., motorists can expect traffic disruptions on Laurier Avenue between City Hall and Nicholas Street due to an Extinction Rebellion climate change rally on the bridge.

We don't know when it's expected to end.

Finally, after more than six years, the reopening of the Lees Avenue on-ramp to Highway 417 eastbound happens Tuesday, weather-permitting.

The weather did not permit it to open Thursday as first planned.

Have a great day!

