Good morning commuters!

If traffic is lighter today, I'd be curious to find out how many folks took the day off to celebrate the end of illegal cannabis.

I suspect it won't be lighter at all.

It's the middle of the week and it's been a bit rainy this morning, which is always a grim spectre.

That's nothing compared to what I'm hearing about tonight's weather: subzero temperatures and a chance of flurries.

So … do you have winter tires?

Might be the time to get those on. I'm swapping mine as soon as my mechanic comes back from a week away.

Have a great day!

