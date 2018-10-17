Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 17
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
If traffic is lighter today, I'd be curious to find out how many folks took the day off to celebrate the end of illegal cannabis.
I suspect it won't be lighter at all.
It's the middle of the week and it's been a bit rainy this morning, which is always a grim spectre.
That's nothing compared to what I'm hearing about tonight's weather: subzero temperatures and a chance of flurries.
So … do you have winter tires?
Might be the time to get those on. I'm swapping mine as soon as my mechanic comes back from a week away.
Have a great day!
