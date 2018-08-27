Rain affecting all kinds of things on the roads
It's delayed a ramp reopening and a planned bridge closing
Good morning commuters!
It's wet and that's wretched news in Ottawa. Rain always makes it miserable and slow.
There was already a bad enough collision on the eastbound Highway 417 that the OPP closed the highway for a while after 5:30 a.m.
The rain will probably also hold up the planned reopening of the ramp from Lees Avenue to the eastbound 417, which has been six and a half years in the making.
Thanks, rain.
The weather is also responsible for delaying the planned environmental protest on the Laurier Bridge until tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
