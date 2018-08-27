Rain affecting all kinds of things on the roads

Good morning commuters!

It's wet and that's wretched news in Ottawa. Rain always makes it miserable and slow.

There was already a bad enough collision on the eastbound Highway 417 that the OPP closed the highway for a while after 5:30 a.m.

The rain will probably also hold up the planned reopening of the ramp from Lees Avenue to the eastbound 417, which has been six and a half years in the making.



Thanks, rain.

The weather is also responsible for delaying the planned environmental protest on the Laurier Bridge until tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Have a great day!

