Good morning commuters!

A lot of things blew over last night. The strongest wind gust recorded at the Ottawa airport was 70 km/h.

You'll have to be on the lookout for toppled traffic cones, fallen branches and stuff like that.

There was a big orange tarp blowing around the Portage Bridge this morning.

I resisted the urge to make a Trump joke on Twitter. I'm a professional.

It's not raining, which is great — yesterday afternoon's commute was rather miserable because of it.

Noon parade

There's going to be a parade today.

The Royal Canadian Logistics Service is celebrating 50 years, so they're marching from the Cartier Square Drill Hall next to City Hall to Parliament Hill from noon to 2 p.m.

Expect rolling road closures during your lunch time.

Have a great day!

