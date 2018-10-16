Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 16
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
A lot of things blew over last night. The strongest wind gust recorded at the Ottawa airport was 70 km/h.
You'll have to be on the lookout for toppled traffic cones, fallen branches and stuff like that.
There was a big orange tarp blowing around the Portage Bridge this morning.
I resisted the urge to make a Trump joke on Twitter. I'm a professional.
It's not raining, which is great — yesterday afternoon's commute was rather miserable because of it.
Noon parade
There's going to be a parade today.
The Royal Canadian Logistics Service is celebrating 50 years, so they're marching from the Cartier Square Drill Hall next to City Hall to Parliament Hill from noon to 2 p.m.
Expect rolling road closures during your lunch time.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
