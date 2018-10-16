Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 16
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 16

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Passersby using umbrellas struggle against strong wind and rain in Tokyo. Umbrella parts may account for some of the debris on the roads and paths this morning. (Toru Hanai/Reuters)

Good morning commuters!

A lot of things blew over last night. The strongest wind gust recorded at the Ottawa airport was 70 km/h.

You'll have to be on the lookout for toppled traffic cones, fallen branches and stuff like that.

There was a big orange tarp blowing around the Portage Bridge this morning.

I resisted the urge to make a Trump joke on Twitter. I'm a professional.

It's not raining, which is great — yesterday afternoon's commute was rather miserable because of it.

Noon parade

There's going to be a parade today.

The Royal Canadian Logistics Service is celebrating 50 years, so they're marching from the Cartier Square Drill Hall next to City Hall to Parliament Hill from noon to 2 p.m.

Expect rolling road closures during your lunch time.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

