Bridge-blocking protest planned for Ottawa tomorrow

Tomorrow there's a plan to rally and block the Laurier Avenue bridge to vehicular traffic to press for action against climate change, similar to what's happened in other cities around the world.

That's the bridge west of Nicholas Street near City Hall and DND.

The bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, but not electric vehicles.

Organizers aren't saying how long it will last, just that they're meeting nearby at 10 a.m.

Weather permitting, the Lees Avenue on-ramp to the eastbound Highway 417 will reopen tomorrow, though there's expected to be heavy rain tonight.

If work goes ahead, the Nicholas Street on-ramp to the eastbound 417 will be closed from 11 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Thursday to accommodate this reopening.



