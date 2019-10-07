Skip to Main Content
Bridge-blocking protest planned for Ottawa tomorrow
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

Bridge-blocking protest planned for Ottawa tomorrow

The movement that's been demonstrating on bridges around the world is eyeing the crossing on Laurier Avenue above the Rideau Canal after the morning rush.

No word how long they plan to demonstrate on Laurier Avenue bridge

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Demonstrators painted the roadway on Toronto's Bloor Viaduct during a protest earlier this month. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Tomorrow there's a plan to rally and block the Laurier Avenue bridge to vehicular traffic to press for action against climate change, similar to what's happened in other cities around the world.

That's the bridge west of Nicholas Street near City Hall and DND.

The bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, but not electric vehicles.

Organizers aren't saying how long it will last, just that they're meeting nearby at 10 a.m.

Weather permitting, the Lees Avenue on-ramp to the eastbound Highway 417 will reopen tomorrow, though there's expected to be heavy rain tonight.

If work goes ahead, the Nicholas Street on-ramp to the eastbound 417 will be closed from 11 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Thursday to accommodate this reopening.  

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

