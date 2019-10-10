Lees Avenue on-ramp to Highway 417 should open this week

Good morning commuters!

Lots of people have been asking me when the ramp from Lees Avenue to the eastbound Highway 417 is going to reopen now that the Confederation Line is running.

I can tell you: Two days from now.

Weather permitting, the ramp will reopen Oct. 17.

The Nicholas Street on-ramp to the eastbound 417 will be closed from 11 p.m. tomorrow until 5 a.m. Thursday to accommodate this.

Speaking of the 417, a quick reminder it closes this weekend to accommodate the reconstruction of the new Harmer Avenue pedestrian overpass.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.