Lees Avenue on-ramp to Highway 417 should open this week

Good morning commuters!
Lots of people have been asking me when the ramp from Lees Avenue to the eastbound Highway 417 is going to reopen now that the Confederation Line is running.
I can tell you: Two days from now.
Weather permitting, the ramp will reopen Oct. 17.
The Nicholas Street on-ramp to the eastbound 417 will be closed from 11 p.m. tomorrow until 5 a.m. Thursday to accommodate this.
Speaking of the 417, a quick reminder it closes this weekend to accommodate the reconstruction of the new Harmer Avenue pedestrian overpass.
Have a great day!
