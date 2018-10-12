Good morning commuters!

No new construction today, but there are a few things you should know about over the coming days.

Hydro Ottawa work continues along the east side of Elgin Street between Gilmour Street and Gladstone Avenue.

It's taking away a good amount of on-street parking along both sides of Elgin.

There's free parking at City Hall on weekends and on weeknights after 6 p.m.

This first phase of Hydro Ottawa's work to bury overhead hydro lines should be completed at the end of October.



On Sunday, the Pretoria Bridge will be closed to vehicles for maintenance from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cyclists and pedestrians will be able to use the bridge during maintenance, with slight delays.

Roadwork extension

The Carling Avenue westbound on-ramp to Highway 417 will remain closed for construction until Oct. 29.

It was originally supposed to reopen two weeks earlier, this coming Monday.

Merivale Road will remain closed between Island Park Drive and Carling Avenue for construction until Nov. 5 as well.



Dunning Road will be closed for construction between French Hill Road and Innes Road until Oct. 19.



From Oct. 15 until Oct. 30, Piperville Road will be closed for construction at the intersection of Anderson Road.

Detour signs will be in place.



Have a great day!

