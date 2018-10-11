Good morning commuters!

We're getting a bit of rain today, so that's bound to ruin what would otherwise be a decent commute.

Yesterday afternoon, commuters were unhappy to discover changes to southbound Fisher Avenue after Baseline Road.

Fisher southbound was recently two lanes all the way to Prince of Wales Drive, but they have sandblasted off the paint and brought it down to one lane.

Getting a lot of calls about this today. People are none too pleased. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/9Kb3jnf9us">https://t.co/9Kb3jnf9us</a> —@cbcotttraffic

Meantime, work continues on the Alexandra Bridge, which will be closed heading to Ottawa again today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The boardwalk is also affected.

Have a great day!

