Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 11
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
We're getting a bit of rain today, so that's bound to ruin what would otherwise be a decent commute.
Yesterday afternoon, commuters were unhappy to discover changes to southbound Fisher Avenue after Baseline Road.
Fisher southbound was recently two lanes all the way to Prince of Wales Drive, but they have sandblasted off the paint and brought it down to one lane.
Getting a lot of calls about this today. People are none too pleased. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/9Kb3jnf9us">https://t.co/9Kb3jnf9us</a>—@cbcotttraffic
Meantime, work continues on the Alexandra Bridge, which will be closed heading to Ottawa again today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The boardwalk is also affected.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.