Table set for a welcome change in the commute — IF the trains behave
Signs point to more people driving instead of taking the Confederation Line
Good morning commuters!
Today should be decent.
It's a Friday — those are good.
It's a Friday before a long weekend — even better.
It's an off day for many students — very, very nice.
If the trains behave, we may just have a dandy little commute this morning.
- Computer failure caused Thursday's LRT delay
- Riders, councillors question reliability of delay-plagued trains
Truth is, we need those light rail trains to be good for a few days straight because it's clear more people have been opting to drive given three straight days of morning issues.
A great many did that yesterday.
Listener Lisa tweeted me yesterday with her reasoning:
<a href="https://twitter.com/cbcotttraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcotttraffic</a> Yup, I drove today. Usually I bus but my 7:10 bus didn’t come this morning to catch the train that wasn’t running. Walked back home and took the car.—@lisavation
But it was also announced this week that transit will be free on Remembrance Day, which is a Monday this year, and I'm sure the city would like everyone to forget the events of this week.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
