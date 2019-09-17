Skip to Main Content
Table set for a welcome change in the commute — IF the trains behave
It's a Friday before a long weekend with many students off for the day, but the effects of this week's LRT issues are clear.

Signs point to more people driving instead of taking the Confederation Line

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
The Alexandra Bridge over the Ottawa River in September 2019. (Darren Major/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Today should be decent.

It's a Friday — those are good.

It's a Friday before a long weekend — even better.

It's an off day for many students — very, very nice.

If the trains behave, we may just have a dandy little commute this morning.

Truth is, we need those light rail trains to be good for a few days straight because it's clear more people have been opting to drive given three straight days of morning issues.

A great many did that yesterday.

Listener Lisa tweeted me yesterday with her reasoning:

But it was also announced this week that transit will be free on Remembrance Day, which is a Monday this year, and I'm sure the city would like everyone to forget the events of this week.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

