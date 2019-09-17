Table set for a welcome change in the commute — IF the trains behave

Good morning commuters!

Today should be decent.

It's a Friday — those are good.

It's a Friday before a long weekend — even better.

It's an off day for many students — very, very nice.

If the trains behave, we may just have a dandy little commute this morning.

Truth is, we need those light rail trains to be good for a few days straight because it's clear more people have been opting to drive given three straight days of morning issues.

A great many did that yesterday.

Listener Lisa tweeted me yesterday with her reasoning:

<a href="https://twitter.com/cbcotttraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcotttraffic</a> Yup, I drove today. Usually I bus but my 7:10 bus didn’t come this morning to catch the train that wasn’t running. Walked back home and took the car. —@lisavation

But it was also announced this week that transit will be free on Remembrance Day, which is a Monday this year, and I'm sure the city would like everyone to forget the events of this week.

Have a great day!

