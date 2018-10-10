Good morning commuters!

It should be a much better commute than yesterday, though yesterday's problems were more related to collisions than congestion.

For starters, it's already Wednesday.

If the rain holds off, we should be golden.

Ottawa Morning is out in Riverside South this morning at Stoneface Dolly's on Limebank Road at Spratt Road.

Come say hello … we could trade Pokémon.

Have a great day!

