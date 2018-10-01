Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Oct. 1
Good morning commuters!
City staff tell the CBC the roads closed around Dunrobin after the storm won't be reopening this morning.
From today until October 15, Dunning Road will be closed for construction between French Hill and Innes roads.
Also starting today, Petrie Island Bridge will be closed for construction until the end of the year.
Access to Petrie Island will be prohibited during construction.
And Byron Avenue is closed between Golden and Roosevelt avenues until Wednesday.
Have a great day!
