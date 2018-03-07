Construction frustration in Barrhaven

Good morning commuters!

Ottawa's bus fares go up today: 10 cents to $3.60 for cash fares. If you use a Presto card the fare is now up a dime to $3.55.

Adult monthly passes are now $119.50.

Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder had quite a good traffic and construction update in her recent newsletter:

"How does anyone on earth think it's okay to reduce Strandherd [Drive] to one lane in each direction from Greenbank [Road] to Home Depot for two weeks?

As well, there will be reductions of Strandherd from Maravista to Kennevale [drives] because, as you know, the road is being widened.

I think, because we have so few east-west choices, for example Fallowfield [Road] and Strandherd, it is very difficult when we have issues at our rail crossings.

This week has been particularly frustrating for transit riders given the Woodroffe [Avenue] Transitway crossing has malfunctioned a few times.

I just heard from Minto today that their work on Greenbank just north of Barnsdale [Road] is likely going to take to the end of October instead of the middle.

I honestly do not know what to tell you."

Also from that newsletter: Jockvale Road south of Strandherd is down to one lane in each direction for a few weeks.

Have a great day!

