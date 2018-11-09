Good morning commuters!

If you don't have your winter tires on yet, you might be too late.

We're getting snow today.

Be prepared for the dreaded "adjustment period": it's going to seemingly take a while for some people to remember how to drive in it.

Notes from a dad of a new driver

So, I took Highway 417 yesterday.

It's something I try to avoid. I'm just done with it, really.

But my daughter needed to be picked up from track practice in the east end right after I was finished working All In A Day.

On the way home to the west end, my daughter — who takes her driving test next week — asked how collisions happen on the highway.

It seemed so unlikely one could happen with everyone going the same direction.

I told her the problem essentially is some drivers believe they are faster, better drivers than others and make aggressive moves into spaces which are unsuitable for such behaviour.

Sometimes these moves are made because other drivers are going too slow in a lane intended for passing traffic.

Regardless, and essentially — people go too fast without properly gauging the speed of traffic. They don't maintain space around their vehicle, and they don't pay attention.

Many drivers behave competitively and don't respond well to being passed.

Bad timing

As I explained this, I told my daughter I was purposely staying out of the far left lane because there was no space between vehicles there and many drivers were in a dangerous and tiresome hammer gas/hard brake cycle.

Almost as soon as I said this, a pickup truck came barrelling up the far left lane and without properly gauging the speed of the traffic he was coming up behind, smashed full speed into the vehicle in in front of it.

Like a smash-up derby. It happened right beside us.

My daughter was terrified, fearful for what lies ahead for her if she gets her licence next week.

Congratulations, my friend, it may be your truck's parts all over the 417 but it is I who have to pick up the pieces.

Slow down, people. Make it a habit to constantly take different routes. Don't try to make time, just arrive on time.

Have a great day!

