Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Good morning commuters!

When it comes to traffic incidents, it takes quite a bit to surprise me anymore.

I was beginning to think I'd seen or heard it all until I got an email from the OPP yesterday about wrong-way drivers.

In fact, the OPP has had to start an awareness campaign about it so people know what to do when encountering a vehicle coming at them on the highway.

That was the word the OPP used, as well — "when" encountering, not "if" you encounter — as though it is an eventuality.

It may well be.

Here's the surprising part: there have been 25 of these in the past month on OPP roads.

There were 182 of them last year and a whopping 207 so far this year.

Of the ones in the past month, five had led to crashes. Two people died and a woman in our area was very badly hurt.

The OPP's message is aimed at the right-way driver. If you see a vehicle coming at you, pull over and get their plate.

Take care out there, folks.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

