Lack of falling snow bodes well for commutes
It's Friday, and it's not snowing, so I expect a decent commute. Certainly much better than yesterday morning.
Protest expected near the Dominion-Chalmers Centre today on O'Connor Street
Good morning commuters!
There may be some slowdowns near the Dominion-Chalmers Centre today on O'Connor Street.
There will be a CUPE picket over the state of contract negotiations between contract instructors, teaching assistants and other workers and Carleton University.
It starts around 8:30 a.m.
It's probably going to be a busy weekend for tire changers, patio furniture stackers and bird feeder fillers now that the snow is sticking.
Have a great day!
