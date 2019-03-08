Skip to Main Content
Lack of falling snow bodes well for commutes
Lack of falling snow bodes well for commutes

It's Friday, and it's not snowing, so I expect a decent commute. Certainly much better than yesterday morning.

Protest expected near the Dominion-Chalmers Centre today on O'Connor Street

Doug Hempstead · CBC
No snow means drivers can expect a better commute than yesterday. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

There may be some slowdowns near the Dominion-Chalmers Centre today on O'Connor Street.

There will be a CUPE picket over the state of contract negotiations between contract instructors, teaching assistants and other workers and Carleton University.

It starts around 8:30 a.m.

Otherwise, it's Friday, and it's not snowing, so I expect a decent commute.

Certainly much better than yesterday morning.

It's probably going to be a busy weekend for tire changers, patio furniture stackers and bird feeder fillers now that the snow is sticking.

Have a great day!

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

