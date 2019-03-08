Lack of falling snow bodes well for commutes

Good morning commuters!

There may be some slowdowns near the Dominion-Chalmers Centre today on O'Connor Street.

There will be a CUPE picket over the state of contract negotiations between contract instructors, teaching assistants and other workers and Carleton University.

It starts around 8:30 a.m.

Otherwise, it's Friday, and it's not snowing, so I expect a decent commute.

Certainly much better than yesterday morning.

It's probably going to be a busy weekend for tire changers, patio furniture stackers and bird feeder fillers now that the snow is sticking.

Have a great day!