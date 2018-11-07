Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 7
Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 7

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Fallen leaves in Ottawa's Dominion Arboretum in October 2018. Gusts as high as 54 km/h recorded at the Ottawa International Airport (and higher elsewhere) blew all sorts of stuff around overnight. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

The joke's on you if you raked your lawn before last night. The leaves are all back. Probably some bigger stuff, too.

It was quite the overnight wind gustfest.

I'm surprised there aren't widespread power outages. Be on the lookout for debris on your morning commute.

I totally forgot/missed that Monday was Broadcast Traffic Professionals Day.

There should be free 4 a.m. coffee or something. I'll start a letter-writing campaign.

No new construction today.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories