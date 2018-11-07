Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 7

Good morning commuters!

The joke's on you if you raked your lawn before last night. The leaves are all back. Probably some bigger stuff, too.

It was quite the overnight wind gustfest.

I'm surprised there aren't widespread power outages. Be on the lookout for debris on your morning commute.

I totally forgot/missed that Monday was Broadcast Traffic Professionals Day.

There should be free 4 a.m. coffee or something. I'll start a letter-writing campaign.

No new construction today.

Have a great day!

