Roads, sidewalks slippery with wintry mix of snow and rain
Wet snow isn't sticking on the roads, but it's definitely making them wet and causing visibility issues in places.

Drivers with summer tires should be careful

People walk in the rain on Christmas Eve 2014 in Ottawa, which had similar weather to today. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Good morning commuters!

Expect visibility to be affected on the highways this morning.

Take Stittsville for example, where there's enough snow to coat the grass and tops of vehicles. It's a decent example of what it looks like in Orléans and Nepean as well.

The intersection of Hazeldean Road and Stittsville Main Street at about 7 a.m. (City of Ottawa)

This is where Highway 401 meets Highway 416.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement about the slippery mix of rain and snow along Highway 401 this morning. (MTO)

Anyone who is still rocking their tired summer tires will find it a bit slippery, no doubt.

Have a great day!

