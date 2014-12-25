Roads, sidewalks slippery with wintry mix of snow and rain
Wet snow isn't sticking on the roads, but it's definitely making them wet and causing visibility issues in places.
Drivers with summer tires should be careful
Good morning commuters!
Wet snow isn't sticking on the roads, but it's definitely making them wet and causing visibility issues in places.
Expect visibility to be affected on the highways this morning.
Take Stittsville for example, where there's enough snow to coat the grass and tops of vehicles. It's a decent example of what it looks like in Orléans and Nepean as well.
This is where Highway 401 meets Highway 416.
Anyone who is still rocking their tired summer tires will find it a bit slippery, no doubt.
Have a great day!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.