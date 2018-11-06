Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 6

Good morning commuters!

Some folks in Stittsville might be late for work this morning due to an early morning power outage.

It didn't last that long, but probably long enough to deactivate your alarm clock.

Certainly your stove clock would need to be reset, just two days after you endured the miserable task of trying to put it back one hour.

No new construction today, but it's misty in some places and still a bit wet.

Those two things can really foul up what is typically the busiest commute day of the week.

Let's hope not.

I saw a note from the OPP in Kaladar yesterday which probably didn't make much news.

But if you're reading this you'll probably find it interesting.

Police nabbed a 20-year-old from Renfrew going 166 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the single-lane Highway 41 near Bon Echo Provincial Park Saturday afternoon.

That's a pretty heavy deer area, not to mention lots of big trucks.

He's in big trouble if that stunt driving charge sticks.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.