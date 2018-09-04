When stopped buses lead to unsafe passes by drivers
Reader and author have had recent experiences
I got one recently from Andrew who has issues with what lay-by buses in Kanata do to traffic flow:
"One gripe I have is when I turn left onto Campeau Drive from Eagleson Road after crossing over Highway 417.
I am in the right lane of the two going left. More often than not there is at least one OC Transpo bus sitting at the stop [past the turn] on Campeau. Yesterday there were three buses at the stop.
This is a great frustration as all of the cars that made the turn are forced to wait behind and block all the traffic."
Of greater frustration to me is the people who don't yield to the buses and pass them even though it's not safe — there's oncoming traffic, or they couldn't possibly know if there's oncoming traffic.
I had to duck into a parking space along Wellington Street in HIntonburg last week because someone was passing a bus and coming right at me.
Send your gripes to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
