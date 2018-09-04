When stopped buses lead to unsafe passes by drivers

Good morning commuters!

There was a bit of snow around 5 a.m. this morning, with more on the way tonight.

Do you have your winter tires on yet?

I guess it's time to put out a fresh call for your commuting gripes and observations.

I got one recently from Andrew who has issues with what lay-by buses in Kanata do to traffic flow:

"One gripe I have is when I turn left onto Campeau Drive from Eagleson Road after crossing over Highway 417.

I am in the right lane of the two going left. More often than not there is at least one OC Transpo bus sitting at the stop [past the turn] on Campeau. Yesterday there were three buses at the stop.

This is a great frustration as all of the cars that made the turn are forced to wait behind and block all the traffic."

A *very* professional illustration of the turn lane (1) sending people into a lane where buses often stop (2). (Google Maps/CBC)

Of greater frustration to me is the people who don't yield to the buses and pass them even though it's not safe — there's oncoming traffic, or they couldn't possibly know if there's oncoming traffic.

I had to duck into a parking space along Wellington Street in HIntonburg last week because someone was passing a bus and coming right at me.

Send your gripes to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

Have a great day!

