Good morning commuters!

Winter can't be far away — the clocks have gone back, the shacks are on the Rideau Canal and summer construction projects are wrapping for the season.

Merivale Road reopens today between Carling Avenue and Island Park Drive after being closed for nearly three months.

The cones were already off to the side by 5 a.m.

South Ottawa safety

Melody wrote to me about an intersection she's worried about:

"I want to report a dangerous intersection at 8th Line Road and Adam Baker Way in Metcalfe.

There have been a couple of fatalities that I know of.

Adam Baker is at the top of a hill at a blind intersection.

Drivers speed up the hill at 100 km/h then pass the driver turning onto Adam Baker at the top.

It's also dangerous pulling out onto 8th Line, especially on ice and snow.

Complaints have been made directly to Mayor Jim Watson. At least a mirror or better yet, a stop sign would help."



Have a great day!

