Free bike lights up for grabs this afternoon
Visit the Corktown Footbridge from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Good morning commuters!
It's Tuesday, so expect it to be quite busy this morning. This today typically hosts the busiest commute.
If you're a cyclist and need a new light for your bike, there's an event from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the Corktown Footbridge linking the two parts of Somerset Street over the Rideau Canal.
Ottawa police will be checking for lights and Bike Ottawa and Safer Roads Ottawa will be handing out free ones to those who need them.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
