Free bike lights up for grabs this afternoon

It's Tuesday, so expect it to be quite busy this morning. This today typically hosts the busiest commute.

If you're a cyclist and need a new light for your bike, there's an event from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the Corktown Footbridge linking the two parts of Somerset Street over the Rideau Canal.

Ottawa police will be checking for lights and Bike Ottawa and Safer Roads Ottawa will be handing out free ones to those who need them.

