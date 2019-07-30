West end of Queen Street closed as city adds bike lane to Bay Street

Good morning commuters!

This was the first day where there was genuine ice on my vehicle.

There are new road closures on Queen Street starting today until next Friday as the city works to build a new bike lane on the north end of Bay Street.

It will connect the western part of the Parliamentary Precinct to the Laurier Avenue bike lanes when it's done, expected to be next year.

The upgrade will be on a five block sector between Laurier Avenue and Wellington Street to raise the northbound cycle track on the east side of the road and add a raised southbound cycle track on the west side.

The intersection of Bay and Albert in the spring of 2019. (Google Street View)

We'll eventually get new concrete sidewalks, raised cycle tracks for both the northbound and southbound direction, pavement rehabilitation, new traffic signals and street lights, storm and sanitary replacement at Bay and Queen and at Bay and Albert streets, and watermain replacement at Bay and Albert streets.

The city is doing that underground work this fall, including closing Bay and Albert the weekends of Nov. 16 and 23, and the above-ground work next year.

It's all costing $2.1 million.

Have a great day!

