Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 30
Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 30

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Park away, my friends. Park away. Gatineau's usual overnight parking ban won't come into effect on Saturday as it usually does on Dec. 1. You still have to follow all the other rules, though. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

This is the day a huge number of city-wide construction projects officially end, most of them not a particular problem for your commute.

However, the mild weather has prompted the City of Gatineau to hold off on its usual Dec. 1 overnight parking ban.

You can continue to park on the street there until the weather turns and winter arrives for good.

Next week, Queen Street is due to reopen to traffic both directions and seven downtown bus routes will be re-jigged to go past the new Parliament station.

Here's what the changes will look like. (OC Transpo)

Above all, today is Friday and I expect — mercifully — for today's commute to finally be halfway decent.

It's been a challenging week.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

