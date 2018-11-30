Good morning commuters!

This is the day a huge number of city-wide construction projects officially end, most of them not a particular problem for your commute.

However, the mild weather has prompted the City of Gatineau to hold off on its usual Dec. 1 overnight parking ban.

You can continue to park on the street there until the weather turns and winter arrives for good.

Next week, Queen Street is due to reopen to traffic both directions and seven downtown bus routes will be re-jigged to go past the new Parliament station.

Here's what the changes will look like. (OC Transpo)

Above all, today is Friday and I expect — mercifully — for today's commute to finally be halfway decent.

It's been a challenging week.

Have a great day!

