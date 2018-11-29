Skip to Main Content
Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 29

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
The final stages of construction on Ottawa's Parliament station on Oct. 26, 2018. Seven OC Transpo routes will run on Queen Street past this station as of Monday. (Chris Rands/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

There are definitely some slippery spots this morning due to an overnight dusting of snow and gusting of winds.

There is also some black ice and dangerous sidewalks.

OC Transpo is rejigging some of its routes to go past Parliament Station and it seems from this that Queen Street is set to reopen on Monday.

Here's what the changes will look like. (OC Transpo)

Currently, Queen Street is a waking nightmare during the afternoon commute due to the last remnants of construction there and a two-lane reduction on O'Connor Street around the corner.

Some people in the Sun Life building's parking garage told me it took them 40 minutes to get out.

Others left their cars parked and walked down Bank Street to the bus.

Tempers were shorter than the spaces between the vehicles. 

Have a great day!

