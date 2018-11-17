We're smack dab in the middle of Santa Claus parade season
There are a few this weekend, then next weekend features the most.
3 this weekend, then 6 next weekend
Good morning commuters!
Happy Black Friday, and all that.
I expect traffic to be much lighter. Not only is it Friday, but it's a big shopping day and I imagine a lot of people will be taking it off.
Probably busy around the stores, though. Lock your cars.
There are a couple of Santa Claus parades tomorrow, meaning road closures.
The Manotick one is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the village's main street, the Stittsville one is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on its main street and the Orléans parade starts at 6 p.m. on St. Joseph Boulevard.
There are six of these parades in our area next weekend, the busiest of the season.
Have a great day!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.