We're smack dab in the middle of Santa Claus parade season

Good morning commuters!

Happy Black Friday, and all that.

I expect traffic to be much lighter. Not only is it Friday, but it's a big shopping day and I imagine a lot of people will be taking it off.

Probably busy around the stores, though. Lock your cars.

There are a couple of Santa Claus parades tomorrow, meaning road closures.

The Manotick one is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the village's main street, the Stittsville one is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on its main street and the Orléans parade starts at 6 p.m. on St. Joseph Boulevard.

There are six of these parades in our area next weekend, the busiest of the season.



Have a great day!