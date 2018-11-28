Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 28

Good morning commuters!

Another wet one this morning.

There will be crummy visibility on the highways and secondary routes and the back streets are pretty well snow-covered.

It's more of a challenge overall for those whose commute takes in a bit of walking or biking.

The airport was warning of possible delays.

I can tell you with certainty that it is very pretty, though.

Have a great day!

