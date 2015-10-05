Proper use of lights and lamps still a hot topic

Good morning commuters!

Some areas got a very thin blanket of snow overnight, but for most of us it's still just pretty wet.

The city gave us some good news yesterday — especially for businesses on Elgin Street and those who commute through that area.

The downtown street is reopening to traffic on Monday, Dec. 16.

The renewal project moves more to the sidewalks and streetscaping in the spring (though there will still be occasional road and lane closures) and will be done by next fall.

People keep writing to me about how much they hate LED car and bicycle lights. Well, to be clear, they hate the really bright versions of those lights.

I remember my bike lights when I was a kid. One of those generators that created electricity by angling a little wheel up against your bike tire.

Do they even still make those? I can still hear the sound of it.

Listener Mark weighed in:

"[Some] LED bicycle headlights allow a bicyclist to see far into the next time zone. However, for a bicyclist coming towards the LED light, it is pure terror.

I used to like riding a bicycle. Now I hate it because you never know when a bicycle with a terrorizing LED light will appear.

Nobody can see the road anymore.

To fix all of this, the government needs to set some regulations."

Have a great day!