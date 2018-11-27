Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 27
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
This morning's commute is going to be dire.
Typically, Tuesday features the heaviest traffic.
Today, that's augmented by the wet snow falling — driving more people to choose their vehicles over their feet, bikes or city buses.
It's going to be busy, slow and a bit challenging due to poor visibility and slippery conditions.
There aren't any school bus cancellations around here, though.
Just a few in the Madawaska Valley part of Renfrew County.
Have a great day!
