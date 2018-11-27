Good morning commuters!

This morning's commute is going to be dire.

Typically, Tuesday features the heaviest traffic.

Today, that's augmented by the wet snow falling — driving more people to choose their vehicles over their feet, bikes or city buses.

It's going to be busy, slow and a bit challenging due to poor visibility and slippery conditions.

There aren't any school bus cancellations around here, though.

Just a few in the Madawaska Valley part of Renfrew County.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.