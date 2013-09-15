Freezing rain could slow commute

Good morning commuters!

Definitely a little colder out there this morning. Not great news considering they're calling for rain.

Yeah, that spells freezing rain.

They already cancelled school buses in Renfrew County as a result.

I've been reading your emails about headlights — how they affect people driving cars, how they affect cyclists and pedestrians and ways the city could make things easier.

Then I went down a rabbit hole because someone wrote to me after visiting Mexico.

It seems lots of people don't use headlights at night at all there.

So I got reading and it's rather common. So too is there being not much lighting on the roads at night at all.

Stranger still is the use of turn signals.

Check this out from an auto insurance website about driving in Mexico:

"On the highway/open road, a left turn signal is an invitation to the person behind you to pass. Trucks and busses frequently turn their left blinker on to guide you around them. Don't use your left turn signal on a two-lane road when you are about to pass. You might get hit. Flashing your headlights at a car in front of you indicates that you want to pass them."

Ottawa drivers might be just fine in Mexico — most of them never signal at all anyway and seem hesitant to turn their lights on.

Have a great day!