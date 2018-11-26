Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 26
Live Blog

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Christmas lights and train in Stanley Park, Vancouver. Mild weather this week will make for nice outdoor decorating conditions, when it's not raining. It can cause visibility issues if you're driving. (David Horemans/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

No new construction today.

Things should get back to normal traffic volumes around the malls and popular shops after a weekend of Black Friday tie-ups and dread.

Less than a month to Christmas, already, but it won't really feel like it.

We're in for a mild week, with more rain.

It's a great time to put up those lights, if that's something you do.

You'll be able to do it without gloves.

On the roads, this weather means visibility issues.

Environment Canada warns tomorrow's commute will likely be tricky after a night of wet snow.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

