Good morning commuters!

No new construction today.

Things should get back to normal traffic volumes around the malls and popular shops after a weekend of Black Friday tie-ups and dread.

Less than a month to Christmas, already, but it won't really feel like it.

We're in for a mild week, with more rain.

It's a great time to put up those lights, if that's something you do.

You'll be able to do it without gloves.

On the roads, this weather means visibility issues.

Environment Canada warns tomorrow's commute will likely be tricky after a night of wet snow.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

