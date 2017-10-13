Issues with oncoming headlights?

Good morning commuters!

I've been running a rant-o-rama here lately — banging on about fog lights, high beams, no lights, and the woeful painted lines on the highway.

Amidst this, I got a note from listener Andrew who has an interesting idea about how vehicle and bike lights affect cyclists.

He's talking about areas where the roadway is elevated just high enough that the vehicle headlights are right in the cyclists eyes as they ride on the accompanying or nearby multi-use path.

Andrew writes: "Someone mentioned being blinded by oncoming car headlights. This is also a challenge faced by cyclists during their after-work bicycle commute when it is dark — especially along the Queen Elizabeth Driveway between the Laurier and Corktown bridges.

"The bike path there is probably around six feet lower than the roadway, which means that the eyes of those on the bike paths are around the same height of car headlights. This section of the bike path is also unlit, making it difficult to see pedestrians who are not wearing lights.

"Blinding cyclists with oncoming headlights could result in a cyclist running into an unseen pedestrian. Putting up a short hedge between them and next to the Queen Elizabeth Driveway would do a lot to alleviate this issue.

"There has also been a tendency for bicycle headlights to become brighter and brighter and encountering any of those brighter lights on a dark bike path is typically blinding. They are never dimmed for oncoming cyclists."

Pretty interesting thoughts.

Share yours via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

Have a great day!