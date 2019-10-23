Carling Avenue on-ramp reopening delayed again
It was supposed to reopen more than a month ago
The ramp from Carling Avenue to the eastbound Highway 417 is still closed this morning.
This is at least the third delay in getting it open again.
It closed back in August for what was supposed to be seven weeks, or until the end of September-ish.
The MTO is "exploring opportunities to open the ramp in a temporary configuration" this week.
The MTO will not be able to open the CarlingAve 417 Eastbound on-ramp this weekend as expected. Much progress has been made, however, MTO is exploring opportunities to open the ramp in a temporary configuration this coming week, add'l updates to follow <a href="https://twitter.com/CarlingtonCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CarlingtonCA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JLeiper?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JLeiper</a>—@RiverWardRiley
