Carling Avenue on-ramp reopening delayed again
The ramp from Carling Avenue to the eastbound Highway 417 is still closed this morning.

It was supposed to reopen more than a month ago

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
The ramp was supposed to reopen around the end of September or beginning of October. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

This is at least the third delay in getting it open again.

It closed back in August for what was supposed to be seven weeks, or until the end of September-ish.

The MTO is "exploring opportunities to open the ramp in a temporary configuration" this week.

Have a great day!

