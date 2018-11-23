Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 23
Live Blog

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
It should be noticeably warmer this afternoon compared to this morning. (Neil Hall/EPA-EFE)

Good morning commuters!

Well, I expect an easier trip to work this morning: not only do OCDSB students have the day off for a PA day, but it's also Black Friday.

Let's face it, quite a few people have made plans to skip work and head to their favourite stores today.

Just try to leave a copy of Pokemon Let's Go for me, OK?

No new construction in the works today.

It sure would be a miserable gig today, given the cold.

Weird, though — when I left home in the west end around 4 a.m. my car said it was -20 C.

By the time I got to Westboro is was -16 C. Downtown was -14 C.

Just colder in Bells Corners, I guess. 

Anyway, make sure you bundle up if you walk, wait for a bus or bike in this weather.

People who drive should leave extra warm clothes in the car.

Anybody who was stuck in the 3+ hour stoppage on Highway 401 west of Kingston yesterday afternoon could probably tell you why.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

