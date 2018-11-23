Good morning commuters!

Well, I expect an easier trip to work this morning: not only do OCDSB students have the day off for a PA day, but it's also Black Friday.

Let's face it, quite a few people have made plans to skip work and head to their favourite stores today.

Just try to leave a copy of Pokemon Let's Go for me, OK?

No new construction in the works today.

It sure would be a miserable gig today, given the cold.

Weird, though — when I left home in the west end around 4 a.m. my car said it was -20 C.

By the time I got to Westboro is was -16 C. Downtown was -14 C.

Just colder in Bells Corners, I guess.

Anyway, make sure you bundle up if you walk, wait for a bus or bike in this weather.

People who drive should leave extra warm clothes in the car.

Anybody who was stuck in the 3+ hour stoppage on Highway 401 west of Kingston yesterday afternoon could probably tell you why.

Have a great day!

