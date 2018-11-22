Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 22
Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
One upside of it being this freezing cold is we get to use pictures like this one of Bean the chihuahua again. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Great Scott! It's quite cold.

Is it just me, or did someone just throw a "wintertime" switch two weeks ago?

This is deep-winter cold and I think I've shovelled snow every day this week.

It all seemed to start the day after I got my winter tires on, so I guess there's that.

I prefer the gradual coldening. This reeks.

Be ready for the worst

So if your commute involves walking, biking or waiting for buses — today is going to stink.

If you're driving, be aware there's plenty of black ice due to the winds yesterday.

It's more than a good idea to keep winter clothes in your vehicle. If your vehicle ever broke down in weather like this, it could be dangerous.

There are frostbite advisories and all that.

There's guardrail work on Highway 174 today at Tenth Line Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., so expect some off-peak lane closures there.

Don't write to me about guardrail/guiderail, either. I don't care. 

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

