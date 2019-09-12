Construction to rumble Lyon station, close part of Highway 174

Good morning commuters!

Happy Friday! There are a couple things you should be aware of this morning for the days ahead.

First, downtown residents and OC Transpo customers should know Claridge Homes is doing blasting work near Lyon station, which will cause loud noises and vibrations.

This planned work for its new condo building attached to the station will take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. from today until April 2020.

The city is satisfied the blasting levels will not affect the structural integrity of the LRT stop.

EB 174 closing

Then, in Orléans, the eastbound lanes of Highway 174 close from 10 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday between Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard and Place d'Orléans for Stage 2 Confederation Line work.

The rail line will run down the middle of the highway in that area, with stations at Jeanne d'Arc and the mall.

That extension is scheduled to open in 2024.

Expanding light rail east from Blair Road could be completed in fall 2024, two years later than the original planned opening in late 2022. (City of Ottawa)

Finally, down in Riverside South on Saturday, Spratt Road will be closed between Shoreline and Canyon Walk drives from noon until 3 p.m. for the Riverside South Community Association Santa Claus Parade.

It's the only one we know about this weekend.

Crossing the lines

Can I ask you something?

Are the painted lines on the highways awful?

I was driving back from band rehearsal last night and it was raining. You could hardly tell where you were on the highway.

The painted lines on Highway 417 in Ottawa don't seem to be reflective at all, particularly in the rain.

Has it always been like this? Serious question.

It seems to be the paint used to be more reflective. Is that bad for the environment or something? Ottawa city staff and and councillors were talking about this earlier this year.

We'll ask the province about this.

Even those reflective tags on the pavement would be helpful.

Heck, it's almost like a snow-covered surface with no lines and just wheel ruts would have been safer.

I'd love to take the Minister of Transportation for a drive on the 417 in the rain at night. Better yet, let them drive.

No wonder people love their fog lights so much.

Have a great weekend!