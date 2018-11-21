Good morning commuters!

Well, another snowy morning.

Today we'll see the difference between a Tuesday commute and a Wednesday one.

I expect it will be very busy and slow, but perhaps not as wretched as yesterday.

The conditions aren't great: poor visibility on the highway and slippery spots on the secondary routes.

The back streets are covered in snow.

No new construction today.

Have a great day!

