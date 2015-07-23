Headlight etiquette in the spotlight

Good morning commuters!

Everything still seems OK for a reopening of the ramp from Carling Avenue to the eastbound 417 on Monday.

The MTO will give a final update tomorrow morning.

Linda wrote to me about being blinded:

"You have talked about people not turning on their headlights.

I have noticed a more annoying problem going on more than ever: people using the high beams incorrectly.

High beams should not be used whenever there is a vehicle in front of you or approaching you on the opposite side.

There are a lot of times that I suspect some drivers are unaware of what is going on.

They are not familiar with the controls in their own vehicles! How many car owners really read the owner's manuals? So sad!"

What I think may also be going on here is people are opting to modify their vehicles to have brighter, sometimes tinted headlights.

Many times those aren't high beams, they're jerk beams.

Just like after-market mufflers where louder is better, with these headlights brighter is better.

You can also just get up on the roof of your home and throw your money into the wind.

While we're at it, another reminder that just because your vehicle is fitted with fog lights does not mean they are to be used at all times.

Street lights work terrifically well, I find, in fogless conditions.

You also don't need them blazing away when you're up against my bumper in a drive-thru.

Have a great day!