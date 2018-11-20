Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 20
Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Snow falls in downtown Ottawa March 13, 2018. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Yet another morning where there's been an overnight dusting of snow.

These things are quite successful in making the morning commute a bit slower than it would otherwise be.

Compounding the issue, it is a Tuesday, so I expect this morning will be a bit treacherous for sure.

Yesterday afternoon's commute was marred by collisions — more than a dozen of them, I'd say.

This even though the conditions were far better in the afternoon than they were yesterday morning.

Distracted drivers got schooled

Yesterday, Ottawa police got on board a yellow school bus to look for distracted drivers.

The notion being that drivers on their phones won't be on the lookout for police officers peering down on them from a passing school bus.

Spot on, it turns out.

They laid 36 cellphone charges, found two unlicensed drivers, charged two people for not wearing seatbelts and handed out 25 other Highway Traffic Act tickets.

Fish in a barrel.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

