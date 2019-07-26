Scene of fatal Orléans crash being redesigned
Changes coming this weekend to bridge where child cyclist died
Good morning commuters!
It really sounds like the ramp to the eastbound Highway 417 from Carling Avenue should reopen by Monday morning.
It also sounds like we won't have those new lanes on the 417 in the area open before spring.
There's some ramp work happening in Orléans over the weekend as well. They're trying to make the overpass and ramps on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard at Highway 174 more safe.
Coun. Matt Luloff tells me "It's going to be squared and the slip lanes will be removed. That entire bridge is going to be re-engineered to ensure that pedestrians are safe."
A child was killed there this summer while biking.
- City repainting some intersections after fatal cyclist crash
- 'An emotional time': Mourners demand action after boy's death while riding his bike
Expect to notice some changes by your Monday commute.
Meantime, the work to add new bike lanes on Bay Street downtown near Queen Street no longer seems to be forcing the closure of Queen between Bay and Bronson.
The work there continues until Friday.
Have a great day!
