Scene of fatal Orléans crash being redesigned

Expect to notice changes on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard where it connects with and crosses over Highway 174 by Monday.

A ghost bike went up late July 25 or early July 26 to honour Simon Khouri, who was fatally injured while biking on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard earlier that week. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)

Good morning commuters!

It really sounds like the ramp to the eastbound Highway 417 from Carling Avenue should reopen by Monday morning.

It also sounds like we won't have those new lanes on the 417 in the area open before spring.

There's some ramp work happening in Orléans over the weekend as well. They're trying to make the overpass and ramps on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard at Highway 174 more safe.

Coun. Matt Luloff tells me "It's going to be squared and the slip lanes will be removed. That entire bridge is going to be re-engineered to ensure that pedestrians are safe."

A child was killed there this summer while biking.

Expect to notice some changes by your Monday commute.

Meantime, the work to add new bike lanes on Bay Street downtown near Queen Street no longer seems to be forcing the closure of Queen between Bay and Bronson.

The work there continues until Friday.

Have a great day!

