Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 2

All the peace and tranquillity that normally comes with a Friday commute is out the window this morning.

The wet menace. H2-Ohhhh no.

Rain and Ottawa don't seem to mix. Expect some misery this morning.

Leave extra space, get more than your running lights on.

Meanwhile, Gatineau and Ottawa police's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) will focus on red light running and stop sign violations in November.

Between 2012 and 2016, there were 3,759 collisions in those cities involving red light running resulting in 1,562 injuries and four fatalities.

In the same time period, there were 3,129 collisions involving drivers who failed to stop at stop signs.

These collisions caused 995 injuries and three fatalities.

