Good morning commuters!

There has been yet another dusting of snow overnight.

I'm starting with this because it seems drivers have had just as much difficulty with dustings of snow as they have with dumps of snow.

It's going to be a bit slippery on the secondary routes and back streets.

The highways will be wet, affecting visibility.

There aren't any school bus cancellations, so I expect the commute will be a slow one.

Being ready for winter

Here's an email I got from listener Martin last week, with a plea from fellow drivers this winter season.

He writes:

"While I am watching yet another car in front of me trying to make it off the line, front wheels spinning helplessly, barely enough power to get moving, I am wondering.

I am wondering, especially, why people seem to think it is OK to participate in traffic on a public road in a vehicle ill equipped for the conditions.

Worn all season tires and two-wheel drive simply have no place in a snowy morning commute.

Vehicles that slip and slide and barely hold a lane behave as rolling road blocks, delaying everyone else, even the well prepared.

The couple that got their sedan stuck in ankle deep snow in the next intersection (yup, all season tires) sure was glad I got out of my vehicle and helped push theirs.

What are you doing, people?

It is NOT OK to be a hazard to those that are equipped for the conditions, have winter tires on, have all wheel drive engaged and are able to navigate Ottawa's roads safely.

You know, there is no harm in not wanting to or not being able to put winter tires on your car.

There is no foul for not having the skills or the will to drive on bad snowy roads.

But please do yourself and the people around you a favour and take an Uber, take a taxi or take the bus when driving conditions exceed what you or your vehicle can muster."

If you have some thoughts on winter driving in Ottawa, send them my way via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.