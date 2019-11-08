'The Commute': a poem from a listener

Good morning commuters!

It's Tuesday, typically the busiest commute of the week.

Listener Robert McDonald wrote and sent me a poem:

The Commute

The squawk of the alarm welcomes me to a new day;

5 a.m., even too early for the birds and cows to roust from the hay.

My eyes struggle to open, just five more minutes please;

Snug and warm under my blanket, don't force to get up, don't tease.

But work is waiting, need to earn a cheque;

Gotta pay for college, gas, food, the mortgage, repair the deck.

A rude start to the day, fresh snow on the ground;

A bitter chill in the air, the car struggles to turn round.

Everything's frozen, nothing wants to move;

Still it's getting late, got a reputation to prove.

A responsible employee, tax-payer, husband, and now new dad to boot;

Time to hit the road, join the long commute.

Bumper to bumper, inch by inch;

Will eventually arrive, get there in a pinch.

Stuck behind a slow driver, yet it's the fast lane;

Nothing irks me more, drives me insane.

He seems totally unaware, or simply doesn't care;

60 kilometres an hour, at least go 90 to be fair.

Yes it's slippery, but come on Mack;

Look in your rear-view — see the line of traffic in-back.

I can finally see the building, only three blocks away;

20 minutes late, not the best start to the day.

7:30, switch on the computer, at last I can settle in;

The end to another commute — heck I get to do it all over tomorrow again.