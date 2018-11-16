Good morning commuters!

It's a snow day!!!!

Well, it already was for English Catholic students in Ottawa and students in Renfrew County — they have a scheduled day off, free and clear.

The rest have some negotiating to do with their parents, with buses not running but schools still open.

It's pretty darn snowy out there, so leave early, leave space and get more than your running lights on.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.