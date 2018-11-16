Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 16
Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Here's what Somerset Street West near Bank Street looked like as our morning web writer trudged in at 4:45 a.m. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's a snow day!!!!

Well, it already was for English Catholic students in Ottawa and students in Renfrew County — they have a scheduled day off, free and clear.

The rest have some negotiating to do with their parents, with buses not running but schools still open.

It's pretty darn snowy out there, so leave early, leave space and get more than your running lights on.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

