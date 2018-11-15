Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 15
Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 15

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Right now, the forecast pegs the snow to start around 7 p.m. and last until Friday evening. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Sure, it's cold, but never mind that.

The real problem from a traffic and commuting perspective is all the snow which is supposed to be coming tonight and tomorrow morning.

Basically, the headline is Friday's morning commute will be dreadful.

Ian Black here at CBC says we can expect 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in Ottawa and much of the region starting this evening.

If you consider how cold it's been, I'd suggest there's more than a good chance this is the first snowfall to accumulate and stay.

It's on.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories