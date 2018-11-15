Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 15

Good morning commuters!

Sure, it's cold, but never mind that.

The real problem from a traffic and commuting perspective is all the snow which is supposed to be coming tonight and tomorrow morning.

Basically, the headline is Friday's morning commute will be dreadful.

Ian Black here at CBC says we can expect 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in Ottawa and much of the region starting this evening.

If you consider how cold it's been, I'd suggest there's more than a good chance this is the first snowfall to accumulate and stay.

It's on.

