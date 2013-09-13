Skip to Main Content
Flurries could make highway driving less than ideal
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

It's still winter in November in Ottawa.

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Environment Canada says there could be flurries late Friday morning in Ottawa. (Lucy Lopez/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Happy Friday.

It's not cold, but it is a little wet, so visibility will be affected on the highways.

A reminder that the ramp from Carling to the eastbound 417 is supposed to re-open, perhaps as soon as the end of next week.

"As soon." I can't believe I just wrote that.

Have a great day!

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

